Moody's cuts China's credit outlook to negative

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

December 05, 2023 — 02:56 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday cut its outlook on China's government credit ratings to negative from stable, citing lower medium-term economic growth and ongoing downsizing of the property sector.

Moody's affirmed China's A1 long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and said it expects the country's annual GDP growth to be 4.0% in 2024 and 2025.

