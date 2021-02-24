Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Just Reported Annual Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

The yearly results for Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Moody's reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$5.4b and statutory earnings per share of US$9.39, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Moody's after the latest results. NYSE:MCO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Moody's' 14 analysts is for revenues of US$5.58b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 4.6% to US$9.92. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.52b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.78 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$310. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Moody's, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$354 and the most bearish at US$240 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Moody's' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Moody's' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.0% increase next year well below the historical 9.2%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Moody's is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Moody's going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Moody's you should be aware of.

