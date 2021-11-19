Moody's Corporation (MCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Moody's Corporation (MCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $395.04, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCO was $395.04, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $407.94 and a 51.14% increase over the 52 week low of $261.38.

MCO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and MSCI Inc (MSCI). MCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.16. Zacks Investment Research reports MCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.23%, compared to an industry average of 17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCO as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 15.08% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of MCO at 4.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.