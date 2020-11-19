Dividends
Moody's Corporation (MCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Moody's Corporation (MCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $272.62, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCO was $272.62, representing a -10.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $305.96 and a 66.04% increase over the 52 week low of $164.19.

MCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). MCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.13%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MCO as a top-10 holding:

  • AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)
  • Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFLQ with an increase of 20.36% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of MCO at 4.43%.

