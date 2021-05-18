Moody's Corporation (MCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Moody's Corporation (MCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $329.69, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCO was $329.69, representing a -3.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $340.16 and a 30.82% increase over the 52 week low of $252.02.

MCO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Manulife Financial Corp (MFC). MCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.72. Zacks Investment Research reports MCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.58%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCO as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)

Principal Quality ETF (PSET)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 23.23% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of MCO at 4.25%.

