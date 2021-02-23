Moody's Corporation (MCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Moody's Corporation (MCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCO was $277.03, representing a -9.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $305.96 and a 68.73% increase over the 52 week low of $164.19.

MCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). MCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.39. Zacks Investment Research reports MCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.52%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.