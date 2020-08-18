Moody's Corporation (MCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Moody's Corporation (MCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $283.62, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCO was $283.62, representing a -4.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $296.66 and a 72.74% increase over the 52 week low of $164.19.

MCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). MCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.1%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CWS with an increase of 35.23% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of MCO at 3.53%.

