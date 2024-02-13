Moody`s Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $340 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $2.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.48 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $340 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.85 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

