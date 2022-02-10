Moody`s Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $427 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $436 million or $2.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $1.54 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $427 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

