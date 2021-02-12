Moody`s Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $314 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $362 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.29 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $362 Mln. vs. $381 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

