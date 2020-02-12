Markets
Moody`s Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $359 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $381 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $1.23 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $381 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.00 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

