Moody`s Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $303 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $474 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $340 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $303 Mln. vs. $474 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

