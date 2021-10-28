Moody`s Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $474 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $467 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $503 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.53 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $503 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.69 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q3): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.15 to $12.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.