Moody`s Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $467 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $509 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $1.36 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $509 Mln. vs. $411 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.69 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.95 to $10.15

