Moody`s Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $382.4 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $312.0 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $411.3 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.24 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $411.3 Mln. vs. $329.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.15 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2 -Revenue (Q3): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 - $8.20

