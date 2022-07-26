Moody`s Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $327 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $577 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $410 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $1.38 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $327 Mln. vs. $577 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.33 -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.20 to $9.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.