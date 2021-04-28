Moody`s Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.06 per share

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $736 million, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $765 million or $4.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $1.6 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $765 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.06 vs. $2.73 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.6 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

