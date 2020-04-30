Markets
MCO

Moody`s Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $488 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $373 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $518 million or $2.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $518 Mln. vs. $399 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.73 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $8.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular