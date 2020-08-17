Moody's Corp. Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/20, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.56, payable on 9/10/20. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $281.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCO's low point in its 52 week range is $164.19 per share, with $296.6587 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $281.91.

In Monday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

