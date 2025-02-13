News & Insights

Markets
MCO

Moody`s Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 13, 2025 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $395 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $2.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.672 billion from $1.480 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $395 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.672 Bln vs. $1.480 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.