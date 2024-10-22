Moody`s Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $534 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Moody`s Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $585 million or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $1.813 billion from $1.472 billion last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $534 Mln. vs. $389 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.93 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.813 Bln vs. $1.472 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 to $12.10

