Moody's confirms Mexico rating, says fiscal stress contained

April 29 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday confirmed Mexico's credit rating, saying the country had contained a deterioration in its finances, and forecast a gradual recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's kept Mexico's long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings at "Baa1" but also maintained a "negative" outlook citing concerns about growth and investment, plus support for state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Moody's said in a statement it expected President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to maintain a "conservative fiscal stance" as the second half of his administration heaves into view.

Following mid-term elections in June, the government says it could make tax changes for 2022, and Moody's said it expected the reform to be "largely administrative in nature."

In a statement, Mexico's finance ministry hailed Moody's confirmation of the rating, and said it remained committed to upholding macro-economic stability.

Moody's noted that resilient tax revenues stemming from enhanced enforcement and lower spending led to a relatively small increase in Mexico's fiscal deficit to 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 1.8% of GDP in 2019.

Aided by a robust recovery in the United States, Moody's forecast the Mexican economy would expand by 5.6% in 2021 and 2.7% in 2022. Over the medium-term, it saw Mexican growth returning to somewhere close to 2% per annum.

Lopez Obrador has vowed to revive the heavily-indebted Pemex, and Moody's saw the need to provide continuing support for the firm as one of the main risks to Mexico's rating.

The agency also said that "policy decisions and private sector concerns related to future changes in the legal and regulatory environment, particularly in the energy sector," could further undermine business sentiment.

That could cause lasting damage to Mexico's growth prospects over the medium-term, Moody's said.

