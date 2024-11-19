Moody’s Confirms BFF Bank’s Deposit Ratings, Downgrades Others

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Moody’s has confirmed BFF Bank’s investment grade ratings for long-term and short-term deposits, maintaining a stable outlook, but has downgraded other ratings, including its baseline credit assessment. This decision follows a review initiated earlier in the year and reflects governance challenges and increased debt issuance.
For further insights into IT:BFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) Anticipating Trump Administration
- Uber Technologies (NASDAQ:UBER) Brings Out a Thanksgiving Special
- Metro (TSE:MRU) Posts Earnings and Faces Growing Competition
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.