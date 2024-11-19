News & Insights

Stocks

Moody’s Confirms BFF Bank’s Deposit Ratings, Downgrades Others

November 19, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Moody’s has confirmed BFF Bank’s investment grade ratings for long-term and short-term deposits, maintaining a stable outlook, but has downgraded other ratings, including its baseline credit assessment. This decision follows a review initiated earlier in the year and reflects governance challenges and increased debt issuance.

For further insights into IT:BFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.