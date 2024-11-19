Moody’s Confirms BFF Bank’s Deposit Ratings, Downgrades Others

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

Moody’s has confirmed BFF Bank’s investment grade ratings for long-term and short-term deposits, maintaining a stable outlook, but has downgraded other ratings, including its baseline credit assessment. This decision follows a review initiated earlier in the year and reflects governance challenges and increased debt issuance.

