Moody's changes outlook on United States' ratings to 'negative'

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moody's on Friday changed the outlook on the government of United States of America's ratings to "negative" from "stable".

The rating agency said it expects United States' fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.

Moody's affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at "Aaa".

