Moody's Buy RBA International From Parabellum Investments - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced Monday that it has acquired RBA International, a leading provider of online retail bank training and certifications, from Parabellum Investments, a privately-owned international investment firm. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction was funded with cash on hand, and is not expected to have a material effect on Moody's 2020 financial results.

RBA is a natural fit with Moody's and its global customer base, as it adds complementary capabilities to a rapidly growing business serving retail and SME banking needs.

The acquisition deepens the capabilities of Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions, a unit of Moody's Analytics that offers online and classroom-based training services, as well as credentialing and certification.

Based in London, RBA offers training programs that cover the breadth and depth of skills and knowledge needed to prepare bankers for the evolving retail banking landscape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.