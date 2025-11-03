Moody's Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $483.81, changing hands as high as $484.97 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCO's low point in its 52 week range is $378.71 per share, with $531.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $484.79. The MCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

