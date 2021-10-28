Markets
MCO

Moody's Boosts FY21 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Moody's Corp. (MCO) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $11.65 to $11.85 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $12.15 to $12.35 per share on projected revenue growth in the low-teens percent range.

Previously, the company projected earnings in a range of $10.90 to $11.20 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $11.55 to $11.85 per share on projected revenue growth in the low-double-digit percent range.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.95 per share on revenue growth of 12.5 percent to $6.04 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share of MCO Common Stock, payable on December 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021.

For the third quarter, net income increased to $474 million or $2.53 per share from $467 million or $2.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income was $2.69 per share. Revenues for the quarter grew 13 percent to $1.53 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular