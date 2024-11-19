News & Insights

Stocks

Moody’s Boosts Banco Comercial Português’s Debt Rating

November 19, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Comercial Portugues (GB:0RJN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Moody’s has upgraded Banco Comercial Português’s senior unsecured debt rating from Baa2 to Baa1, reflecting improved credit quality and strong capital levels. The bank’s deposit rating remains at A3, with a positive outlook, signaling a stable financial position despite challenges from its Polish subsidiary.

For further insights into GB:0RJN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.