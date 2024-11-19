Moody’s Boosts Banco Comercial Português’s Debt Rating

Banco Comercial Portugues (GB:0RJN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Moody’s has upgraded Banco Comercial Português’s senior unsecured debt rating from Baa2 to Baa1, reflecting improved credit quality and strong capital levels. The bank’s deposit rating remains at A3, with a positive outlook, signaling a stable financial position despite challenges from its Polish subsidiary.

For further insights into GB:0RJN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.