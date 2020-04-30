Moody's Analytics sees Italy economy contracting 9.3% this year - paper

Corrects throughout to show forecasts come from Moody's Analytics not Moody's

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Moody's Analytics expects Italy's economy to contract by 9.3% this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus and grow 6.1% in 2021, the chief economist at Moody's research arm told La Stampa newspaper in an interview.

"The growth forecasts are estimates, there is a lot of uncertainty. The key is the virus, especially the vaccine - we assume that it will be distributed everywhere by the second half of 2021," Mark Zandi told the paper.

He added that the aggressive response of the Rome government to the health crisis to shore up the economy so that it is not hit worse was what one "would have expected and wished".

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

