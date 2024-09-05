News & Insights

Markets
MCO

Moody's Acquires Praedicat - Quick Facts

September 05, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) has acquired Praedicat, a provider of casualty insurance analytics. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company said the transaction will not have a material impact on 2024 financial results.

The company said the acquisition adds comprehensive casualty and liability modeling to Moody's range of market leading solutions for the insurance industry, further enhancing its overall risk assessment strategy. Moody's will integrate Praedicat's capabilities into its existing suite of insurance solutions.

Rob Fauber, CEO of Moody's, said: "Praedicat's industry-leading liability modeling enhances our data and analytics capabilities to deliver actionable insights that will help the casualty insurance industry customers navigate the complex risk landscape."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.