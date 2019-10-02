Moody's Acquires Deloitte & Touche's ABS Suite Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced Wednesday that it has acquired ABS Suite software platform from Deloitte & Touche LLP. The terms of the transaction, funded with cash on hand, were not disclosed. The transaction will not have a material impact on Moody's 2019 financial results.

ABS Suite is a software platform used by issuers and trustees for the administration of asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities programs.

ABS Suite complements Moody's Ki platform, the next-generation version of Moody's ABS System and strengthens Moody's Analytics' position as a leading provider of structured finance solutions.

ABS Suite is used to support a variety of securitized asset classes including credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and leases, mobile-device payment plans, and equipment-related assets.

The platform's global customer base includes five of the top eight credit card issuers, five of the top ten auto finance issuers, and many of the largest issuers of telecom and mortgage receivable securitizations.

The ABS Suite product and personnel will join Moody's Analytics' Structured Solutions business, which provides research, data and analytical tools to participants on all sides of the market for structured finance transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.