Moody Technology Proposes Capital Reorganization Plan

Moody Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1400) has released an update.

Moody Technology Holdings Limited has announced a proposed capital reorganization, which includes a share consolidation and a reduction in share capital, effectively reducing the par value of each share. This move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the reorganization is subject to certain conditions and may not proceed.

