Moody Aldrich Dumps Entire Stake in Chart Industries Worth $5.8 Million

Exited 35,228 shares in Chart Industries. Estimated trade size: $5.8 million

Represents a 1.1% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management for the period ended Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: zero shares, $0 value

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC disclosed that it sold out its entire Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) position, an estimated $5.8 million trade.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 21, 2025, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC fully liquidated its holding in Chart Industries, selling all 35,228 shares. The transaction was valued at an estimated $5.8 million. This sale reduced the fund’s position in the stock from 1.1% of its reportable assets as of September 30, 2025, to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

CADE: $10.9 million (2.1% of AUM)

INDB: $10.5 million (2% of AUM)

PTGX: $9.5 million (1.8% of AUM)

KTOS: $9.5 million (1.8% of AUM)

PIPR: $8.4 million (1.6% of AUM)

As of October 23, 2025, Chart Industries shares were priced at $199.71, up 4.6% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9.8 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 23, 2025) $199.71 Dividend yield N/A YTD return 4.6%

Company Snapshot

Manufactures engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas sectors, including cryogenic tanks, heat exchangers, regasification equipment, and specialty products for applications such as LNG, hydrogen, and CO2 capture.

Generates revenue through the sale of capital equipment, process technology, aftermarket services, and equipment leasing across four operating segments.

Serves a global customer base spanning industrial gas producers, energy companies, power generation, food and beverage, aerospace, and specialty end-markets.

Chart Industries operates at scale as a leading provider of cryogenic and heat transfer solutions, with a diversified revenue base and a strong presence in both established and emerging energy markets. The company leverages advanced engineering capabilities to address critical needs in LNG, hydrogen, and specialty gas applications worldwide. Its broad product portfolio and global service network support a resilient business model and competitive positioning in industrial and energy infrastructure.

Foolish take

Moody Aldrich Partners just sold its entire $5.8 million stake in Chart Industries, completely exiting the energy equipment maker after a decent but somewhat disappointing year for the shares. Even though Chart Industries has a strong position in cryogenic technology and clean energy infrastructure, the stock is only up 4.6% YTD through late October, lagging behind the broader S&P 500.

This move by Moody Aldrich could signal a portfolio rebalancing or profit-taking after earlier gains, especially as big institutional investors are looking for faster-growing or less cyclical sectors. Chart Industries still plays a crucial role in the energy transition markets, providing essential equipment for producing, transporting, and storing LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture systems. Its diverse revenue streams and global presence offer long-term potential, but the stock's performance can be uneven in the short term due to its sensitivity to project timing and capital spending.

Ultimately, Moody Aldrich’s exit probably reflects a bit of near-term caution rather than a negative view of the company's core business.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in assets.

Liquidated: Sold all holdings in a particular investment, reducing the position to zero.

Capital Equipment: Large, durable items used in production or service delivery, such as machinery or industrial systems.

Aftermarket Services: Support, maintenance, or parts provided after the initial sale of equipment.

Operating Segments: Distinct business units within a company, each with separate financial results and operations.

Cryogenic: Relating to extremely low temperatures, often used for storing or transporting liquefied gases.

Heat Exchangers: Devices that transfer heat between fluids, commonly used in industrial and energy applications.

Regasification Equipment: Machinery that converts liquefied gases back into their gaseous state for use or distribution.

Process Technology: Specialized systems or methods used to transform raw materials into finished products in industrial settings.

End-markets: The final industries or customers that purchase and use a company's products or services.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool recommends Protagonist Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

