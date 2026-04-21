Moody Aldrich Bets Big on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) With a 170,000 Share Purchase

Key Points

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought 170,347 shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ: FIBK); estimated trade size was $6.09 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the new position was $5.69 million, reflecting the purchase of 170,347 shares.

The transaction represented a 1.1% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 170,347 shares valued at $5.69 million as of March 31, 2026.

The new stake comprises 1.03% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 13F assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 20, 2026, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC established a new position in First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the first quarter by acquiring 170,347 shares. The estimated transaction value was $6.09 million based on the average unadjusted close for the quarter. The position’s value at quarter-end stood at $5.69 million, reflecting the purchase of shares.

What else to know

This was a new position for Moody Aldrich Partners LLC, representing 1.03% of its 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:INDB: $10.83 million (2.0% of AUM) NYSE:ESI: $9.51 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:CASH: $9.40 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:ONB: $9.26 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:WTFC: $9.05 million (1.6% of AUM)

As of April 19, 2026, shares of First Interstate BancSystem were priced at $34.62, up 41.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 6.35 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.41 billion Net income (TTM) $302.10 million Dividend yield 5.43% Price (as of market close April 17, 2026) $34.62

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of traditional and specialized banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, real estate financing, trust and investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fee-based income from trust, investment, and other financial services.

Serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations across multiple industries, with a regional focus in the Northwestern United States.

First Interstate BancSystem is a leading regional bank holding company with a significant presence in the Northwestern U.S., operating through a network of over 140 banking offices. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and robust digital capabilities to provide comprehensive financial solutions to a broad customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

The addition of First Interstate BancSystem shares was the third-largest new addition to Moody Aldrich’s portfolio during the first quarter. The firm’s largest new addition during the quarter was also a relatively large regional bank, Old National Bancorp, which suggests bullishness for the industry.

First Interstate BancSystem will report first-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2026, the regional bank reported net income that rose 108.7% year over year to $108.8 million. The bank gained $62.7 million from the sale of branches in Arizona and Kansas last October.

More sales are planned in the near term. In the second quarter of 2026, the bank expects to close on the sale of 15 branches in Nebraska.

First Interstate reported total deposits that increased by $124.9 million during the fourth quarter, if we ignore deposits sold in the Arizona and Kansas transactions. The sale of Arizona and Kansas branches helped raise the bank’s overall tier 1 capital ratio by 0.48% to a healthy 14.38% at the end of 2025.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.