MOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Agribusiness ETF (Symbol: MOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.21, changing hands as low as $95.68 per share. Agribusiness shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOO's low point in its 52 week range is $88.04 per share, with $109.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.27.

