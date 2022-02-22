MOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Agribusiness ETF (Symbol: MOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.18, changing hands as low as $92.87 per share. Agribusiness shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOO's low point in its 52 week range is $82.50 per share, with $98.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.87.

