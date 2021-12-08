Monzo valuation jumps to $4.5 billion after fresh funding round

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British digital bank Monzo has completed a $500 million funding round valuing the company at $4.5 billion, in a vote of confidence from investors in the loss-making lender.

The high profile neobank, founded in 2015, has received the funding from investors in a round led by Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Huw Jones)

