News & Insights

Stocks

Mony Group PLC Share and Voting Rights Update

May 31, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.

Mony Group PLC announces that as of May 31, 2024, it has a total of 537,387,376 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, and none held in treasury. Shareholders may use this number as a denominator for calculating notifications of interest or changes to their stakes in the company, in accordance with FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:MONY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.