Mony Group PLC Share and Voting Rights Update

Mony Group PLC announces that as of May 31, 2024, it has a total of 537,387,376 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, and none held in treasury. Shareholders may use this number as a denominator for calculating notifications of interest or changes to their stakes in the company, in accordance with FCA rules.

