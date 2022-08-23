Markets
Monumental Sports & Entertainment To Buy Full Ownership Of NBC Sports Washington

(RTTNews) - Monumental Sports & Entertainment or "MSE" and Comcast Corp. said that they have reached an agreement by which MSE will acquire 100% of the equity interests in NBC Sports Washington by acquiring NBCUniversal's 67% stake in the network. MSE currently owns 33% of NBC Sports Washington, which it acquired in 2016. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

NBC Sports Washington is the exclusive local television rightsholder for Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games.

As part of the deal, NBCUniversal will continue to assist in the operation of the network by providing corporate and shared services, including distribution, technical resources and production facilities, for up to 18 months. NBC Sports Regional Networks, part of NBCUniversal Local, operates a portfolio of six regional sports networks.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

