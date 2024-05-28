Monumental Funding Has Elon Musk AI Venture Primed For Takeoff

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: This article was previously published under the title, “Learn How to Profit From Elon Musk’s $18 Billion AI Project” but has been updated to include the most recent information.

For years, one of the world’s richest men and arguably most influential tech visionary – Elon Musk – has mostly watched the AI Boom unfold from the sidelines.

But that all changes now.

Just a few weeks ago, reports emerged suggesting that Musk was set to secure up to $6 billion in funding for his new AI startup, xAI. And he’s done it.

According to SeekingAlpha, among others, xAI has raised “$6 billion in a series B funding round, reaching a post-money valuation of $24 billion.”

Now, aside from launching its AI chatbot Grok – which many experts say matches up pound-for-pound with ChatGPT – things have been mostly quiet since xAI’s founding.

But this $6 billion funding round could change that in a dramatic way.

Of course, the thing about world-changing businesses is that they start with world-changing people. Those folks have revolutionary ideas. And when funded with billions of dollars, they turn those ideas into world-changing businesses.

After all, Apple (AAPL) only became what it is today thanks to Steve Jobs, who came up with the idea of the iPhone. Jobs then leveraged the enormous amount of money Apple was making off its computers to create the iPhone. And voila… Apple became a trillion-dollar company.

Similarly, Microsoft (MSFT) grew into a tech titan because of Bill Gates, who came up with the idea for Windows. Gates used the money Microsoft was making off its PCs to further develop Windows. And that allowed Microsoft to become a trillion-dollar company.

World-changing people with ample resources create world-changing businesses.

So… if you want to invest in world-changing businesses… start with the world-changing people gathering the resources necessary to bring their visions to life.

That is exactly the situation we have with Elon Musk and xAI today.

Invest in a World-Changer Like Elon Musk

We certainly believe that Elon Musk is a world-changer.

He co-founded PayPal (PYPL), the world’s largest digital payment platform, now worth nearly $70 billion…

And SpaceX, the world’s largest private space rocket firm, now worth about $180 billion.

He pioneered one of the world’s largest automakers in Tesla (TSLA)…

And he’s also the man behind Neuralink, The Boring Company, and X.

Musk has influenced how we pay for things, what cars we drive, how we communicate online, how we see space…

I’d venture to say that he is one of the most influential business figures of the past 20 years.

A great example of world-changing.

And now this world-changing person has not only turned his focus to a new business venture at the heart of possibly the most transformative technology the world has ever seen. He’s also on the verge of reportedly acquiring $6 billion in funding to turn his AI vision into a reality.

Would you bet against him here – especially if he gets $6 billion next week to fund this operation?

I don’t think I would.

The Final Word

As we mentioned earlier, xAI has already launched its own impressive AI chatbot. And it did that with very little outside funding. Just imagine what Musk and company will be able to cook up with $6 billion in outside funding.

When all is said and done, xAI could be Elon Musk’s biggest venture yet – his signature mark on the world, if you will.

And right now, you have an opportunity to invest in xAI before this company takes off.

Now, it’s not a direct investment, per se. After all, xAI is barely a year old. It’s still a private startup, which means you can’t buy its stock anywhere.

But we have found a potentially huge “backdoor” investment into xAI. It’s a stock that you likely have never heard of before – but we think it could be the leading tech component supplier for this burgeoning AI titan.

If xAI does win the multi-trillion-dollar AI race… and Elon Musk does it again… then this stock could absolutely soar.

Get all the details about this potential future winner right now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

