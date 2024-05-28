Monument Mining’s Gold Production Soars in Q3

Monument Mining (TSE:MMY) has released an update.

Monument Mining Limited has reported a robust third quarter in fiscal 2024, with a notable increase in gold concentrate production leading to a positive cash flow of $6.20 million, up from $1.35 million in the same quarter last year. The company produced 5,448 ounces of gold, realizing an average price of $2,097 per ounce, and achieved a significant reduction in cash cost per ounce to $882, demonstrating improved efficiency and profitability.

