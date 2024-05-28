News & Insights

Stocks

Monument Mining’s Gold Production Soars in Q3

May 28, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Monument Mining (TSE:MMY) has released an update.

Monument Mining Limited has reported a robust third quarter in fiscal 2024, with a notable increase in gold concentrate production leading to a positive cash flow of $6.20 million, up from $1.35 million in the same quarter last year. The company produced 5,448 ounces of gold, realizing an average price of $2,097 per ounce, and achieved a significant reduction in cash cost per ounce to $882, demonstrating improved efficiency and profitability.

For further insights into TSE:MMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.