Monument Fully Exits Grand Canyon Position Valued at $4.2 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold out: 19,133 share decrease; estimated transaction value of $4.20 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value declined by $4.20 million, reflecting the removal of the stake and share price moves

Represents approximately a 1.04% change in reportable 13F AUM

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 reported value

The position was previously approximately 1.05% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

On January 23, 2026, Monument Capital Management reported selling out its entire position in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), unloading 19,133 shares in an estimated $4.20 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

This education services provider delivers technology and support solutions to U.S. colleges, with a focus on healthcare partnerships.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated January 23, 2026, Monument Capital Management reported selling all 19,133 shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $4.20 million, based on quarterly average pricing. The fund’s position in the education services company fell to zero, with the net position change also totaling $4.20 million for the period.

What Else to Know

This was a full exit from a position previously representing 1.0501% of 13F AUM; the position was fully liquidated and now makes up 0% of AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $14,994,558 (3.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $9,146,128 (2.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:ITOT: $8,860,581 (2.2% of AUM)

NYSE:CAT: $8,259,816 (2.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWF: $8,148,772 (2.0% of AUM)

As of January 23, 2026, shares were priced at $177.99, up 3.92% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by 9.10 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $4.98 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.09 billion Net Income (TTM) $211.32 million Price (as of market close 1/23/26) $177.99

Company Snapshot

Provides education services, including technology platforms, academic and faculty support, counseling, marketing, and back-office solutions to colleges and universities.

Operates a service-based business model, generating revenue primarily through contracted education management and support services for higher education institutions.

Main customers are U.S. colleges and universities, with a particular focus on supporting healthcare education programs through its Orbis Education Services subsidiary.

Grand Canyon Education is a leading provider of outsourced education services for higher education institutions, delivering comprehensive technology, academic, and administrative solutions. The company leverages its expertise to enable partner universities to focus on core teaching while benefiting from scalable support infrastructure. Its strategic emphasis on healthcare education partnerships and integrated service offerings positions it as a differentiated player in the education and training services sector.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Monument Capital Management, a financial advisory firm, recently liquidated its entire stake in Grand Canyon Education stock during the fourth quarter of 2025 (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors need to know about this sale and Grand Canyon stock in particular.

First off, Monument’s sale of Grand Canyon stock comes at an interesting time for the company and the stock. Grand Canyon has long been a strong stock within the overall market, having posted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% over the last five years. However, in recent weeks, shares have tumbled following a disappointing third-quarter earnings report driven by soaring litigation reserves relating to ongoing lawsuits over compensation practices.

Nonetheless, Grand Canyon remains a robust growth stock, with quarterly revenue growth of 10%. Therefore, growth-oriented investors might view this most recent pullback as an opportunity to buy the dip on this stock — if they’re willing to accept some risk and volatility that its recent legal troubles have introduced.

Jake Lerch has positions in Caterpillar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Caterpillar, Grand Canyon Education, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

