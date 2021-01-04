Montrose To Acquire MSE Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) announced the acquisition of MSE Group, a provider of environmental assessment, compliance, engineering, and design services primarily to the U.S. federal government. MSE's leadership team, including President Miyoung Squire, will join Montrose. MSE Group's portfolio encompasses more than 160 federal and non-federal customers nationwide.

Vijay Manthripragada, CEO of Montrose Environmental Group, said: "With a new administration starting soon, we believe there will be opportunity for incremental upside around enforcement of current regulations, and MSE's public sector exposure will allow us to strengthen our end-market exposure and provide additional cross-selling opportunities for Montrose."

