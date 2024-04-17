News & Insights

Markets
MEG

Montrose Environmental Prices Public Offering Of 3 Mln Shares At $37.15/shr

April 17, 2024 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering by the company of 3 million shares of its common stock at a price of $37.15 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are being offered by the Company.

The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2024.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and continued acceleration of strategic growth initiatives, including, but not limited to, acquisitions or business expansion, commercialization of intellectual property given expanded environmental regulations, research and development, software development, capital expenditures, working capital and the repayment of debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.