Montrose Environmental Group Reports Record Q3 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Montrose Environmental Group ( (MEG) ) has issued an announcement.

Montrose Environmental Group reported record third-quarter 2024 results, with total revenue reaching $178.7 million, marking a 6.4% increase over the previous year. Despite a net loss of $10.6 million, the company achieved a record Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $28.3 million, reflecting strong organic growth and successful acquisitions. Montrose reaffirmed its 2024 revenue guidance, emphasizing strategic capital allocation with a focus on deleveraging and cash flow generation. Recent acquisitions, including Spirit Environmental and Origins Laboratory, bolster Montrose’s capabilities in air permitting and environmental testing services.

