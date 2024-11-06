Montrose Environmental Group Reports Record Q3 2024 Results

Montrose Environmental Group ( (MEG) ) has issued an announcement.

Montrose Environmental Group reported record third-quarter 2024 results, with total revenue reaching $178.7 million, marking a 6.4% increase over the previous year. Despite a net loss of $10.6 million, the company achieved a record Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $28.3 million, reflecting strong organic growth and successful acquisitions. Montrose reaffirmed its 2024 revenue guidance, emphasizing strategic capital allocation with a focus on deleveraging and cash flow generation. Recent acquisitions, including Spirit Environmental and Origins Laboratory, bolster Montrose’s capabilities in air permitting and environmental testing services.

For a thorough assessment of MEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.