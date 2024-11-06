Montrose Environmental Group Reports Record Q3 2024 Results

Montrose Environmental Group ( (MEG) ) has issued an announcement.
Montrose Environmental Group reported record third-quarter 2024 results, with total revenue reaching $178.7 million, marking a 6.4% increase over the previous year. Despite a net loss of $10.6 million, the company achieved a record Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $28.3 million, reflecting strong organic growth and successful acquisitions. Montrose reaffirmed its 2024 revenue guidance, emphasizing strategic capital allocation with a focus on deleveraging and cash flow generation. Recent acquisitions, including Spirit Environmental and Origins Laboratory, bolster Montrose’s capabilities in air permitting and environmental testing services.
For a thorough assessment of MEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) Event in Brazil Captures Investor Attention
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.