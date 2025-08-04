Is Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Montrose Environmental (MEG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Montrose Environmental is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Montrose Environmental is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEG's full-year earnings has moved 145% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MEG has returned about 10.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Montrose Environmental is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nomura Research Institute (NRILY). The stock is up 38.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nomura Research Institute's current year EPS has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Montrose Environmental is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10% so far this year, so MEG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Nomura Research Institute belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 120-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Montrose Environmental and Nomura Research Institute. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

