Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG): Is Breakeven Near?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$107m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$102m, the US$2.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Montrose Environmental Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Montrose Environmental Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$101k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 85% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:MEG Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

Underlying developments driving Montrose Environmental Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Montrose Environmental Group's case is 81%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Montrose Environmental Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Montrose Environmental Group, take a look at Montrose Environmental Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Montrose Environmental Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Montrose Environmental Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Montrose Environmental Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

