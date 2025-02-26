Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG):

Earnings: -$30.98 million in Q4 vs. -$5.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.90 in Q4 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.94 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $189.06 million in Q4 vs. $165.74 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.