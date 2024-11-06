Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG):

Earnings: -$10.56 million in Q3 vs. -$7.53 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q3 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.31 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.09 per share Revenue: $178.69 million in Q3 vs. $167.94 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $690 - $740 Mln

