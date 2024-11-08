News & Insights

Stocks

Montrose Environmental downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

November 08, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan downgraded Montrose Environmental (MEG) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $29, down from $48. The firm cut growth expectations and the corresponding operating leverage impact. The “more muted outlook” in the near term stems from the lack of visibility into Montrose’s revenue growth acceleration, particularly as it relates to PFAS remediation projects, coupled with the volatility of emergency response revenues, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MEG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.